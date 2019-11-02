See All Gastroenterologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish First Hill Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Krishnamurthy works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Heartburn

Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 02, 2019
Dr.K is retired now, much to my dismay, and I don't know how to reach her, but I wanted to say she is hands down the best doctor that's ever cared for me. After the birth of my son strange events forced m to seek GI care for extreme symptoms. 3 other GI specialists completely dismissed me. In fact, one wrote such bad notes it hindered my care with other specialists. Dr. Krishnamurthy didn't let the biases of the other 3 GI doctors influence her as a doctor, she listened to me as a patient. By listening to me, and actually looking at my food journal and pictures of my issues, it only took her 5 minutes to diagnose me with the issue that had literally wrecked my life. Not only that, she knew something else was going on and wrote me a life changing referral. I've been diagnosed with a fairly rare condition, I would have continues to suffer with if she hadn't referred me. She knocked 6 years out of the typical diagnostic time for this strange illness. If you're reading this, thank you
Amberly — Nov 02, 2019
About Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235128943
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • SUNY Stony Brook/Northport
Residency
  • Ill Masonic Med Center
Internship
  • Little Co Mary Hospital
Medical Education
  • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shoba Krishnamurthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krishnamurthy works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamurthy’s profile.

Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

