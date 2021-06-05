Overview

Dr. Shoba Cherian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cherian works at Atish Jaiswal MD in Suffern, NY with other offices in Nanuet, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.