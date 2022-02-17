Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Endovascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Ascension Medical Group Thoracic Surgery3900 St Francis Way Ste 201, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-7981
Indianapolis8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- WellPoint
Had AAA endovascular surgery and the entire experience was perfect. The doctor did an excellent job of explaining the situation....excellent surgery and followup from his entire staff. Extremely pleased with all aspects.
- Endovascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Urdu
- 1851357669
- Indiana University Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Nassau Co MC
- King Edward Medical University
- Government college, Lahore, Pakistan
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Shafique has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafique has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shafique speaks French and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafique.
