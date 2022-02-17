See All Vascular Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD

Endovascular Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Endovascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Shafique works at Ascension Medical Group Thoracic Surgery in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Thoracic Surgery
    3900 St Francis Way Ste 201, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-7981
  2. 2
    Indianapolis
    8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 583-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Had AAA endovascular surgery and the entire experience was perfect. The doctor did an excellent job of explaining the situation....excellent surgery and followup from his entire staff. Extremely pleased with all aspects.
    — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1851357669
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Nassau Co MC
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
    Undergraduate School
    • Government college, Lahore, Pakistan
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shoaib Shafique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafique has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafique has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

