Overview

Dr. Shoaib Qureshi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Memphis Primary Care Specialists in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.