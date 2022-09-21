Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Siddique works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 536-3600Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddique?
Dr. Siddique was caring and gentle, and he listened patiently and carefully to my concerns. He was knowledgeable and skillful. He diagnosed and treated my problems effectively and efficiently.
About Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972614436
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique works at
Dr. Siddique has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sleep Apnea and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.