Dr. Sho Furuta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sho Furuta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Furuta works at
Locations
Queens Medical Center550 S Beretania St Ste 509, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sho Furuta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furuta works at
Dr. Furuta has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Wound Repair, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furuta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furuta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.