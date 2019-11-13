Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD
Overview
Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Widder works at
Locations
widder cosmetic and plastic surgery center8230 Leesburg Pike Ste 630, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 506-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Widder made me a “dangerous woman” and I love it!! This is my second surgery with Widder in 20 years. I loved the first and love the second just as much. He is the “go to” when it comes to improving a feature that is not your favorite. Dr Widder not only takes the time to listen to all of your desires and put your possible fears to rest, he will also answer all of your questions in an honest, genuine manner. You will never feel rushed in any of your appointments with Widder, whether it be pre or post op. I would never trust another mans hands on my body!! He and his staff are truly the absolute best and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you Dr Widder. Again! Jackie S. P.S. My boyfriend is so happy with the results too!!!
About Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Washington Hospital Center
- Tufts-NEMCH
- Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widder works at
Dr. Widder speaks Hebrew and Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Widder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widder.
