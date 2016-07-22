Dr. Shlomo Koyfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koyfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shlomo Koyfman, MD
Overview
Dr. Shlomo Koyfman, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Koyfman works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koyfman?
Absolutely love this dr....he's treating my mom for cancer,,he's the perfect example how drs.should be...very great at explaining things ,very thorough!Cleveland clinic this dr.is a blessing! Not to mention a cutie :)..
About Dr. Shlomo Koyfman, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1578732517
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koyfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koyfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koyfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koyfman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koyfman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koyfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koyfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koyfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.