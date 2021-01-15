Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shlomi Albert, MD
Overview
Dr. Shlomi Albert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
Shlomi Albert MD Inc.11160 Warner Ave Ste 423, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Albert is a rare doctor whose expertise, skill and real concern for his patients is matched by a relaxed personality and positive attitude. His quiet confidence is reassuring without ego, pretense or drama; so you confront your challenges together with the knowledge you have a doctor who sincerely cares about you, helps you understand alternatives and provides the highest standard of care, as he has done for me for many years.
About Dr. Shlomi Albert, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144259946
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.