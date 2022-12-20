Dr. Mukai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shizuo Mukai, MD
Overview
Dr. Shizuo Mukai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mukai works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukai?
I have been seeing Dr. Mukai for many years now, and I am thrilled to have him as a physician and caring for my eyes. He speaks clearly, listens to his patients, and answers questions directly and in language that is easy to understand. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a retina specialist. And on top of all that, he is a very nice man!
About Dr. Shizuo Mukai, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164412250
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukai works at
Dr. Mukai has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.