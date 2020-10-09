Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4400
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8555
Visiting Nurse Comm Health Inc37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474 Directions (781) 744-7143
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Roh for over ten years. She has always explained what she is doing and why. The actions she has taken have kept my eye pressure stable and in an acceptable range.
About Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Ophthalmology Mt Auburn Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roh has seen patients for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roh speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.
