Dr. Shiyam Satwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiyam Satwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Sparta Community Hospital.
Locations
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shiyam Satwani, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407067184
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satwani has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Satwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satwani.
