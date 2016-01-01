Overview

Dr. Shiyam Satwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Sparta Community Hospital.



Dr. Satwani works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.