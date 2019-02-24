Dr. Shivkumar Pandian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivkumar Pandian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivkumar Pandian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Raja Muthiah Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Adroita120 E Ogden Ave Ste 106, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 560-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pandian literally saved my life while I was going through the darkest part of my life to date... It started with me losing my job along with insurance. He helped work out a plan to reduce my out of pocket visits having no insurance any more. Then I lost my home, then wife and family, then car. I was at my end. Dr Pandian helped work out a medication regimen which allowed me to maintain stability and the ability to focus on my future, and away from being self destructive. Great person and Dr
About Dr. Shivkumar Pandian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Psychiatry and Psychology Treatment Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Med Center
- Brookdale University Hosp Med Ctr
- Raja Muthiah Medical College and Hospital
