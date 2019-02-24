Overview

Dr. Shivkumar Pandian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Raja Muthiah Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Pandian works at ADROITA in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.