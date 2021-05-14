Overview

Dr. Shivi Agrawal, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.



Dr. Agrawal works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Sun City Del Webb in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.