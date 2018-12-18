Overview

Dr. Shivaram Gowdagere, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gowdagere works at George Kingsley DO Inc in Paris, TX with other offices in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.