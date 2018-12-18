Dr. Shivaram Gowdagere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowdagere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivaram Gowdagere, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivaram Gowdagere, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gowdagere works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
George Kingsley DO Inc2870 Lewis Ln Ste 220, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 739-7830
- 2 321 Sw 7th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101 Directions (806) 418-6783
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gowdagere?
He works at CoxHealth Pain & Neurology center in Branson, MO now. I liked the doctor he wasn't in a rush, answered all of my questions and also gave me something for my pain while we do tests, and he wasn't rude. I had to wait 3 months for an appointment then they called me and said that they had to reschedule it for an unknown reason and that their next opening wasn't for another 2 months! That's unacceptable! It seems like they put me at the back of the list, and the staff couldn't care less.
About Dr. Shivaram Gowdagere, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316923279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowdagere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowdagere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowdagere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowdagere works at
Dr. Gowdagere has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowdagere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowdagere speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowdagere. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowdagere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowdagere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowdagere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.