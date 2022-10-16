Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD
Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
University Of Miami Medical School1611 NW 12th Ave # W279, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1815
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
I am a doctor and badly wanted a PAE from Dr. Bhatia after seeing all his success because I have suffered from obstructive BPH for 20 years. I personally hand wrote out all of his stats on Healthgrades and compared them with the best of the best others Healthgrades scores who were doing the same PAE procedure. Dr. Bhatia had 24 times the next best long term general follow-up compliments as the next best surgeon, 14 times as many cases, 14 times as many compliments of his specific surgical work, and 12 times as many good outcomes. I begged him to do a PAE expecting the best outcome. He told me my anatomy would be best managed by a different procedure! Although I did not like to hear that and begged him to reconsider to no avail, HE WAS RIGHT! Subsequently I had the surgery Dr. Bhatia recommended by a high ranking Healthgrades Urologist with 100% perfect results. I so appreciate Dr. Bhatia who is more interested in the patient than in anything else. You can trust his medical judgement.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Hindi
- 1528151321
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
