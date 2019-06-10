Overview

Dr. Shivani Toma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Toma works at Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.