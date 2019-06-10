Dr. Shivani Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Toma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivani Toma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Toma works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Endocrinology Associates at The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 505, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-4400
-
2
Houston Methodist Endocrinology Associates at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 550, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3849
-
3
Houston Methodist Urology Associates17201 Interstate 45 S Ste 305, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 351-5174
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toma?
Dr. Shivani is accepting New Patients, as I just scheduled an appointment for the beginning of July.
About Dr. Shivani Toma, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063621175
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Illinois Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toma works at
Dr. Toma has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toma speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.