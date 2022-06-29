Dr. Sockanathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivani Sockanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivani Sockanathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 969 N Mason Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sockanathan?
She’s a wonderful doctor and she’s also so incredibly kind and patient. She always gives insightful information and then she has a discussion with you regarding next steps. It’s very collaborative and supportive. Does anyone know where she went after BJC?
About Dr. Shivani Sockanathan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1558896969
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Chicago Medical School
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sockanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sockanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sockanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sockanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sockanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sockanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.