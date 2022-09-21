Dr. Shivani Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivani Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Towson, MD. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Locations
1
Anne Arundel Dermatology810 Gleneagles Ct, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (443) 407-7027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is excellent! She actually listened to my concerns and the treatment cleared my rash after two wasted visits to urgent care. Only concern was I filled out my paperwork ahead of time online and had to do it again when I checked in but there was no wait time.
About Dr. Shivani Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1891176244
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.