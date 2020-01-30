Dr. Shivani Narasimhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narasimhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Narasimhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivani Narasimhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
LifeBridge Health Endocrinology & Thyroid Associates at the Rotunda711 W 40th St Ste 212A, Baltimore, MD 21211 Directions (410) 235-1168
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Attention to detail. Professional. Friendly. Knowelagble
About Dr. Shivani Narasimhan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1649279787
Education & Certifications
- George Wash University
- Hahnemann University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
