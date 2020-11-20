Dr. Shivani Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivani Mehta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
1
Providence Pediatric Medical Partners of El Paso2101 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-7888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Texas Tech University Hsc800 N Mesa St Ste 150, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 215-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehta has greatly helped my daughter. My daughter has responded well to her and she is the first person that has been able to get my teenager to open up and talk.
About Dr. Shivani Mehta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316248305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
