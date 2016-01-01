Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhutani?
About Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1700062270
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhutani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Dr. Bhutani has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhutani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.