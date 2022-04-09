See All Dermatologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. 

Dr. Kaushik works at RWJMS Division of Dermatology in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Somerset
    1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 (848) 283-7054

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Apr 09, 2022
Excellent Dermatologist for cosmetics and medical dermatology - have had friends/family receive fillers and microneedling with her and her medical derm is outstanding as well.
Tim — Apr 09, 2022
About Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD

  • Dermatology
NPI Number
  • 1861806150
Education & Certifications

  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kaushik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kaushik works at RWJMS Division of Dermatology in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kaushik’s profile.

Dr. Kaushik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

