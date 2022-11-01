Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD
Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Lohia was professional, kind and explained everything to me. She listened to what I was saying.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
