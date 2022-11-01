See All Otolaryngologists in Wyandotte, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Lohia works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin
    2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 225-9143
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown
    23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 287-9880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Oral Cancer Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr Lohia was professional, kind and explained everything to me. She listened to what I was saying.
    Anonymous — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801234927
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

