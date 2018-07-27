Overview

Dr. Shivan Kulasingham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Kulasingham works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.