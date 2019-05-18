Dr. Shivan Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivan Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivan Amin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Emory at Decatur ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 707, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7710
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
He has a great personality and really cares about his patients. Dr Amin did a wonderful job on my nose and now I feel like myself again.
About Dr. Shivan Amin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1275857542
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Medical College of Georgia
- Pennsylvania State University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.