Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.
Dr. Dubey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Otis Bowen Ctr850 N Harrison St, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 471-3500
-
2
Bowen Center990 Illinois St, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 936-9646
-
3
Otis R. Bowen Center255 N Miami St, Wabash, IN 46992 Directions (260) 563-8446
-
4
Otis R Bowen Ctr for Humn Svcs119 W Market St, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 248-8176
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubey?
I am very pleased with the treatment I have received from Dr. Dubey. His caring demeanor in and of itself is healing to my mind. Before seeing Dr. Dubey, any little thing would be very frustrating for me. Of course as a Christian, I first give honor to God, through His Son the Lord Jesus Christ for my progress. But, I know that Dr. Dubey is anointed and assigned by God for the profession of psychiatry, and for my progress. I truly thank God for Dr. Dubey.
About Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073764577
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubey works at
Dr. Dubey has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.