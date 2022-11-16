Dr. Shivam Champaneri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champaneri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivam Champaneri, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivam Champaneri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6354 Walker Ln Ste 400, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 719-6715
-
2
Inova Primary Care - Reston11901 Baron Cameron Ave, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 709-6116
-
3
Inova Endocrinology - Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 405, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 719-6715
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Champaneri?
My experience with Dr Champaneri was highly positive and worthwhile. He doesn't just treat the symptoms but uses testing to make an accurate diagnosis. He is outstanding in every way.
About Dr. Shivam Champaneri, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932321981
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champaneri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champaneri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champaneri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Champaneri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champaneri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champaneri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champaneri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.