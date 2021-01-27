Dr. Shivakumar Hanubal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanubal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivakumar Hanubal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Locations
1
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology741 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-3898Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN)1414 E Main St Ste 1, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-3898Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently have moved to Florida and was in search of a great Gynecologist, as I had a concern that needed attention. Dr. Hanubal was extremely caring and compassionate. He put me at ease immediately. I knew I chose the right doctor when I observed how he & his staff all work as a team and are efficient. I highly recommend him and his staff for your gynecological needs. Thank you for accepting me as your "new" patient.
About Dr. Shivakumar Hanubal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1164492542
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mntl Hlth Ctr, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanubal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanubal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanubal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanubal has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanubal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanubal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanubal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanubal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanubal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanubal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.