Dr. Shivakumar Deva, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivakumar Deva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Deva works at
Locations
Harmonycares Medical Group500 Kirts Blvd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 352-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was nice and friendly to me. Explain and discuss my health problems. He seems like a concern doctor. But this was my first visit with him. But I will see him again. Robbin
About Dr. Shivakumar Deva, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750427159
Dr. Deva works at
