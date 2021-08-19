Overview

Dr. Shivajee Nallamothu, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Marlette Regional Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Nallamothu works at Michigan Center For Orthpdc Sgy in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.