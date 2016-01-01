Overview

Dr. Shiva Vatankhahi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Shahrekord University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Vatankhahi works at Inova Medical Group - Vienna in Vienna, VA with other offices in District Heights, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.