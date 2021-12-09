Dr. Seetahal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Seetahal works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery410 Lionel Way, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 419-8815
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best bedside manner. Extremely nice. In US NEWWS AND WORD REPORT Top 100 drs! I wouldn’t go to anyone else!
About Dr. Shiva Seetahal, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- English
- 1720313364
Education & Certifications
- Bariatric Surgery, Atlanta Medical Center, Atlanta, Ga
- Howard University
- University of The West Indies
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetahal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seetahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seetahal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetahal.
