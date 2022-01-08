Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiva Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiva Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Locations
Memphis Primary Care and Wellness Associates Pllc7645 Wolf River Cir Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 405-0275
Memphis Neurology Professional Limited Liability Company7684 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 405-0275
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nat is my favorite clinician. I took my daughter to him at a young age and now I see him. He really cares about my pain with migraines and has treated me for about 10 years. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shiva Natarajan, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1730132788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natarajan works at
Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Natarajan speaks Bengali.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.