Dr. Shiva Lam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Lam works at Austin Lakes Hospital in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.