Overview

Dr. Shiun Ker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Ker works at SHIUN T KER, M.D. in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.