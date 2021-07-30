Overview

Dr. Shital Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A. in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.