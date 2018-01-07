See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Family Medicine
Dr. Shital Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Shital Patel in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kimberly Williams-watson MD PA
    1801 North Loop W Ste 45, Houston, TX 77008 (832) 308-0508
    Spring Medical Associates, Aldine Westfield
    23221 Aldine Westfield Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77373 (281) 528-1662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking

Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 07, 2018
    I absolutely adore Dr. Patel. I had called 4 doctors offices desperately trying to have my daughter seen and was turned away from them all because we had just moved to the area and were "new patients". They got us in and were able to see us without a lot of wait time. I then became her patient as well. She always listens to my concerns and gives them the appropriate amount of attention. I've been to her office quite a few times and only once did I have to wait a long time which is a great!
    Houston — Jan 07, 2018
    About Dr. Shital Patel, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1225340144
    Education & Certifications

    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shital Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

