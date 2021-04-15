Dr. Shital Chavda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shital Chavda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shital Chavda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX.
Dr. Chavda works at
Locations
-
1
Kathryn A Pifer, DO4214 Gateway Dr Ste 100, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 354-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavda?
Dr. Chavda was beyond my expectations as a care provider. She takes the time to make sure you are comfortable and really care about your well being. She is informative and professional. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Shital Chavda, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306167085
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavda works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.