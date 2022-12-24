Overview

Dr. Shishir Senapati, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus.



Dr. Senapati works at Solution-Based Counseling Services in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.