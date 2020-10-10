See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Murarka works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali A Askari PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 10, 2020
    I love this guy. Have seen him several times as an admitted patient and prior. He is caring and spends time at your bedside. If Dr. Bashir isn't available then he is my next choice. Have had interventional procedures.
    Ron Johnson — Oct 10, 2020
    About Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1144418393
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murarka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murarka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murarka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murarka works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Murarka’s profile.

    Dr. Murarka has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murarka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murarka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murarka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murarka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murarka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

