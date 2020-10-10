Overview

Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Murarka works at Affiliated Cardiologists of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.