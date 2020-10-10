Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murarka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Murarka works at
Locations
Ali A Askari PC1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 277-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love this guy. Have seen him several times as an admitted patient and prior. He is caring and spends time at your bedside. If Dr. Bashir isn't available then he is my next choice. Have had interventional procedures.
About Dr. Shishir Murarka, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1144418393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / SAINT GEORGE'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
