Dr. Shirwan Mirza, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (92)
Dr. Shirwan Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Auburn, NY. 

Dr. Mirza works at Dr. Shirwan Mirza in Auburn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Dr. Shirwan Mirza
    399 Grant Avenue Rd, Auburn, NY 13021 (315) 253-2669

  Auburn Community Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Nov 25, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Mirza since approximately 2002. I had puzzling symptoms that were undiagnosed for a couple of years. Finally, after a lot of frustration and aggravation, I went to Dr. Mirza and was diagnosed with low Vitamin D. Low as in 11, with normal being at least 30. I started and stopped the vitamin D a couple of times to confirm the findings, and it was confirmed. It took the projected path to get to the normal range, and has not been that low since. A couple of doctors along the way had just blown this off. When I told them the findings, they just said, Oh, Dr. Mirza finds low Vitamin D in a lot of people. Of course, that was before they got caught up to him some ten years later! I would recommend Dr. Mirza for a number of reasons, but his caring, thoroughness and pursuit of excellence would be my top three.
    T.J. Casamassima — Nov 25, 2022
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1497762850
    Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

