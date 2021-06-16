Dr. Parshad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiroo Parshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiroo Parshad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Parshad works at
Locations
-
1
Community Regional Cancer Cen7979 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-4300
-
2
Community Cancer Care1629 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 120, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 298-4220
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Parshad literally saved my life twice. She is an extremely intelligent, caring doctor with an excellent bedside manner! I veryyyyy highly recommend Dr. Shiroo Parshad.
About Dr. Shiroo Parshad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225245640
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parshad works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parshad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.