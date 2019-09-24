Overview

Dr. Shirley Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Young works at Berkeley Family Medicine Associates in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.