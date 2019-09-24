Dr. Shirley Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Berkeley Family Medicine Associates3800 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 5, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 622-2566
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
Been with Dr. Young for over 8 years and she is the kind, patient, and very empathetic with her patients. Around her I feel safe and comfortable in sharing any concerns I may have and she always takes the time to listen with a nonjudgmental open mind. She will care great care of you and I cannot recommend her enough!!!
About Dr. Shirley Young, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1558547968
Education & Certifications
- Sun Yat-Sen University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.