Dr. Shirley Wang, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shirley Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology
    14300 Metcalf Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 210-5400
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas - Olathe Branch
    801 N Mur Len Rd Ste 112, Olathe, KS 66062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 839-1525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olathe Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Malaise and Fatigue
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Have been treated by Dr Wang for over a year. Total experience has been very good. I am a tough case and she has really helped me.
    William Sanders — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Shirley Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1598831026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Drake University
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

