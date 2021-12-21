Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO
Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 604-4588
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Underwood has been treating my daughter for over 8 years. We always enjoy our yearly visit! She always comes in with a smile and warm personality. I would highly recommend Dr.Underwood if they are looking for a new pediatrician.
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Underwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Underwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.