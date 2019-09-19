Dr. Sostre-Oquendo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley Sostre-Oquendo, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Sostre-Oquendo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Sostre-Oquendo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonia I Oquendo MD450 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 294-1245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sostre-Oquendo?
My child has been going to Dr Oquendo for about 3-4 years. We've seen many doctors, and quite a few psychiatrists. She is the best psych doctor I've ever been to. She takes her time getting to know her patient and their caretaker/parent before writing a prescription out. I have full trust she knows my child well enough for a valid opinion. Never feel rushed or blown off, which is common during a psychiatric appointment. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shirley Sostre-Oquendo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1710121991
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sostre-Oquendo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sostre-Oquendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sostre-Oquendo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sostre-Oquendo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sostre-Oquendo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sostre-Oquendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sostre-Oquendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.