Dr. Shirley Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Shih, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 321b Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (631) 470-1450
- 2 195 E Main St Ste B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-8181
-
3
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor. Took her time to allowme.to ask questions and provide a solution to my problem .
About Dr. Shirley Shih, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770718397
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
