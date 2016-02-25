Dr. Shirley Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Levine Cancer Institute1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 1400, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-9088
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0410
Levine Cancer Institute10660 Park Rd Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, compassionate.
About Dr. Shirley Scott, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Hungarian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
