Dr. Shirley Rigaud-Echols, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Rigaud-Echols, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Dekalb OB/GYN Affiliates2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 607, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (470) 226-1601
Dekalb OB/GYN Affiliates2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 2, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (470) 226-1601
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shirley Rigaud-Echols, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr/Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigaud-Echols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigaud-Echols accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigaud-Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigaud-Echols has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigaud-Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rigaud-Echols speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigaud-Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigaud-Echols.
